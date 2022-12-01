Slater, Jane E. (nee Sands), went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Larry Slater for 28 years; dear mother of Charles Francis Herrick (Cathy); sister of Juliet Mary Wills (Bruce); our dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
Jane was a member of First Free Church in Ballwin where she and her husband were involved with divorce care ministry for 15 years. She was involved in Bible study fellowship (BCFS) and several other Bible studies through the years.
She enjoyed reading, studying scripture, and designing and making both apparel and home interior designs. She was a self-taught pattern maker and owner of Jane E Designs. She worked for several different corporations throughout her career in the fashion industry, including May Corporation, Angelica Corporation, Elder Manufacturing, Propper International, Weissman Corporation of St. Louis, with the last being School Apparel, Inc. in Star City, Arkansas. She also taught pattern design courses at Washington University.
Funeral service Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, 9:30 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Missionary Evangelists Imran and Nancy Nasir in c/o Larry Slater. Visitation Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.