Koller, Jan passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the age of 71. She was the beloved partner of Linda Goerke; dearest daughter of the late Vernon and Esther Koller (nee Groom); dear daughter-in-law of Donald F. Goerke; dear sister-in-law of Patricia Goerke, Donald Goerke and Dawnise Waymon; loving aunt of Abby Goerke; and friend to many.
Jan loved animals, traveling, gardening, the St. Louis Cardinals and socializing and being around people. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her.
If desired, donation’s in Jan’s name may be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, 2320 Pine Street, 63103, (www.strayrescue.org) or The American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Blvd.; 63108, (www.cancer.org/about-us/local/missouri.html).
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Check for details at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.