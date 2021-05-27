Barrett, Jr., James William, 74, Lieutenant Colonel, United States Army (Retired), was baptized into the hope of Christ’s Resurrection on Feb. 20, 2021. Jim was the beloved husband of Molly Barrett (nee Wentworth); loving father to Katie Beimdiek (Steve), Susan Bowen (Patrick) and Lucy Garrison (Benji); step-father to Chris Richardson (Heather) and Chad Richardson (Colleen); dear brother of Chris Barrett (David), Amy Fee (Terry) and Kim Williams; our dearest grandfather “Dodo” to Margaret and Barrett Beimdiek, Avery, Elizabeth, Lucy and Liam Bowen, and Isla, Odin, Will and Harper Richardson; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. James William Barrett and Margaret Willette Barrett; and brother Peter Barrett.
Jim was a long-time resident of St. Louis, and most recently of Lakewood Ranch, Florida. He obtained his BA from Saint Louis University and his master’s in international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. Ever the patriot, Jim had a storied career in the military, beginning with his airborne training and culminating as a military intelligence officer. He served as president of the Mesa, Arizona, and St. Louis, Missouri, chapters of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), and was the acting executive vice president of the Tampa Suncoast AUSA chapter. In the private sector, Jim worked as an international defense contractor and specialized in the military hardware utilized by the Apache AH-64 helicopter, among other defense systems. He doted on his family, in whom he took great pride. He was a master storyteller who loved to entertain, especially when it involved grilling by the pool. Jim’s valiant and fighting spirit was an inspiration to all.
Funeral services are on May 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier College Church: tinyurl.com/collegechurchmass. Interment with military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery immediately following.