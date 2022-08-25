Dalrymple, James Robb, age 76, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. James was born March 11, 1946.
Jim is survived by his wife, Charlene (nee Pettyjohn); his sister, Jane Hornyak; children Brent, Kristen and Debra; and grandchildren Austin, Nolan, Greer, Conor and Evan.
Born and raised in Adena, Ohio, as a boy, Jim wore the grass around the hoop bare and knocked the siding off the house shooting baskets and throwing tennis balls. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan, remaining loyal despite years of disappointment. Led by sharp-shooting Jim, Adena High had their own “Hoosiers” season in 1963 as they knocked out schools three and four times their size. Jim stayed close to home and played basketball at Muskingum College, where he met the love of his life, Charlene. Hearing of another suitor, Jim asked Charlene to make a choice, and she chose well.
Jim’s corporate career, with family in tow, led him westward from New York City to Cleveland to Pittsburgh and finally to St. Louis, where they raised the family and he spent the bulk of his life. He was a coach to his kids when asked and if not, he was their biggest fan. With a son starting college and two daughters at Kirkwood High School, while most his age were thinking of a gold watch, Jim and Charlene risked it all to start a tour business. Due in equal parts to her planning and his determination, the business was a success. Together they poured their hearts into each tour for their many loyal travelers, which always featured a heavy dose of Jim’s humor.
He was talented but humble, funny, and quick-witted, but never profane and never sought attention. He was not impressed with pedigree or braggarts. He was a small-town boy who traveled the world, a jock and whiz at wordplay who dabbled in poetry to the delight of his children when Santa wrote at Christmas. He visited every state in the U.S. and dozens of countries, but his idea of a perfect night was a wrestle with the grandkids followed by a bowl of popcorn and a promising Cleveland rookie pitcher on the mound.
A loving husband and devoted father, he will bring smiles and be loved always.
A private service for family is planned. Donations to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration in Jim’s name are appreciated.