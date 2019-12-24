Criscione, James R., M.D. James was a veteran of WWII, serving 44 years in the military, ending as a flight surgeon in the Air National Guard. He practiced thoracic surgery in St. Louis for over 34 years and was a pioneer in the implantation of pacemakers.
James, of Webster Groves, Missouri and Palm Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 14, 2019 at the age of 98.
He is survived by his loving wife Janelle Criscione; his brother John Criscione (Mary Frances) of Cleveland, Ohio and his children and stepdaughter, Kevin Criscione of Lawrence, Kansas, Janet Criscione, of Crestwood, Missouri and Carri Moentmann (Kevin) of Chesterfield, Missouri; grandchildren, Jay Criscione (Kathleen) of Webster Groves, Matt Criscione of Champaign, Illinois, Audrey Moentmann of Denver, Colorado and Rachel Moentmann, also of Denver; great grandchildren Seamus and Maeve Criscione and nephew Dr. James S. Criscione. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Nicholas Criscione, Mary Criscione, Joseph Criscione, Ralph Criscione, Rose Volk and Caroline Criscione, and his son James S. Criscione (JoAnne) of Webster Groves.
A Celebration of Life Mass is planned for Spring 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the St. Louis University School of Medicine (Criscione Family Endowed Medical Scholarship Fund) or the Missouri Botanical Garden.