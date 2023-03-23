O’Reilly, James Michael, age 82, passed away March 20, 2023. He leaves his wife of 60 years, Kathy; daughters, Maureen and Meghan; sons, Jim and Pat; grandchildren, Nicholas, Natalie, Michael, Michael, Brendan, Keenan, Ryan, Colin; and great-granddaughter, Nora.
Mike O’Reilly graduated from St. Louis University, was a federal mediator, director of labor relations for the St. Louis Regional Chamber and Growth Association for 25 years, and a member of the National Academy of Arbitrators, where he served as an arbitrator in the Midwest region for over 36 years. Mike was an avid handball player and loved traveling with Kathy and spending time with family.
Visitation on Friday, March 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Drive, Kirkwood, MO 63122. See www.boppchapel.com for full obituary.