Schumacker, James Mark (Schu) was born in St. Louis on July 20, 1952, to Helen and Herman Schumacker. He and his brother John grew up in Affton, and Jim later attended St. John Vianney High School before earning his bachelor’s degree at the University of Missouri.
James married his wife of 33 years, Kathleen, and had three sons, Patrick, Matthew and Kevin. Schu was a terrific dad — supportive, loving and encouraging. He found great joy in spending time with his sons, whether it was playing in the yard, taking the boys to the movies, or hanging out, watching a Cardinals game. He taped every single game — and rewatched most of them during 2020!
Throughout his professional career, Schu worked nearly 28 years at Anheuser-Busch, where he eventually became the vice president of creative development and digital marketing. During his time at the brewery and after, he earned dozens of recognitions for his innovative creativity, including the Cannes Lion. More important to Schu, though, were the lifelong friends he made along the way. As one dear friend of the family said, “Schu was everyone’s best friend.” He loved and cared about people, generously serving others and advocating without hesitation for those he loved.
Schu will forever be remembered for his big personality and wonderful sense of humor. He was full of life and joy, and he could make anyone laugh with his quick wit and storytelling. Humor was one of his greatest spiritual gifts, and he knew when to use it to lighten the mood or make someone feel welcome. We will miss his jokes and his laughter.
James is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen (née Delaney); his three sons, Patrick, Matthew, and Kevin; two lovely daughters-in-law, Meredith and Molly; and two beloved granddaughters. Jim is also survived by his brother, John Schumacker. In spite of all his accomplishments, Schu’s family is most proud of how he lived his life and his faith in his final years. He committed himself to loving and serving the Lord, humbly and generously. Schu was at peace with himself, with his family and friends and with God. He passed peacefully in his sleep on April 28, 2021.
Visitation (1:30 p.m.) and a Memorial Mass (3 p.m.) will be held on Tuesday, June 8, at Saint Genevieve Du Bois Catholic Church, 1575 North Woodlawn Avenue, Warson Woods, MO 63122. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Little Bit Foundation at 516 Hanley Industrial Court, St. Louis, MO 63144 or online at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/thelittlebitfoundation.