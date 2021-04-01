Mangan, James. It is with great sadness that the family of James Mangan announces his passing after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the age of 81 years. He was a graduate of the University of Minnesota and proudly served in the United States Navy. James will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Lois; his son Darin (Suzanne); his grandchildren, Madison, and Lance; and his brother, Joseph (Thyra). Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of James to oralcancerfoundation.donordrive.com.