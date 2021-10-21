Killeen Jr., James “Jimmy”, passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, 2021, at Barnes Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sally (Purcell); their unborn daughter (due February); parents Jim Sr. and Julie; siblings Annie (Ben Tracy), John, Michael (Catherine), Caroline, Christie, Ellen and Eddie; and nieces and nephew Molly, Benjamin and Ruthie Tracy and Maggie Killeen. He was the favorite uncle to give endless piggyback rides and he loved his role as Molly’s Godfather. Sally was the love of his young life, married Oct. 24, 2020.
Jimmy attended Kirkwood High School (Class of 2007); and Mizzou (Class of 2011) where he majored in finance. He then started his career in the commercial insurance business — Ironshore, Berkshire Hathaway and Lockton. He loved all things outdoors, playing his guitar, listening to music, and sampling new restaurants with Sally.
Parishioners at Our Lady of Lourdes, Jimmy and Sally enjoyed entertaining in their home, and gave of themselves to family and friends with ease. Jimmy’s fascination with learning was boundless and he was a ringer at trivia games. His sense of humor was one-of-a-kind and usually at his own expense. Every gathering was made better by his pranks and observations.
As one of eight children, he will be dearly missed. His example to the younger siblings was truly a blessing in our family. He has gone to be with God and we are so grateful for his life well led.