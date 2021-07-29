Neely, James “Jim,” of Kirkwood, Missouri, was born July 7, 1925, in Kirkwood, to James Neely Sr. and Ruth (nee Bopp) Straub and called to his heavenly home Saturday, July 24, at the age of 96 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Eileen Neely; and two siblings, Lucille Reim and Marilyn Nerl.
He is survived by three children, Jeanne (Greg) Lawrence, Thomas (Marta) Neely, and Timothy (Laura) Neely; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended family and friends.
James M. Neely Jr. loved his wife and was married for 51 years before she passed away. James was a proud family man. James enjoyed sports; he loved to play golf in his free time. He loved watching Cardinals baseball, and James also participated in the Senior Olympics. James was an active member of the Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood.
James will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 10301 Big Bend Road in Kirkwood, followed by interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood.