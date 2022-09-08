Hollman, James (Jim), died on Sept. 2, 2022. Jim was born on Feb. 15, 1939, to Ray and Margaret Lucas Hollman (sister of Frances Lucas Reeves) in Kirkwood.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his former wife, Cathy Regan Hollman; his children, Mike, Kevin, Christy and Jim; stepson, Michael; and his grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Anne (Hollman) Doherty and brother-in-law Dr. Henry (Hank) Doherty; numerous nieces and nephews; and several cousins
Jim attended St. Peter Elementary School and Coyle High School in Kirkwood — Class of 1957. At the old Coyle High School on Clay Avenue, Jim was a Star All-State Missouri Basketball player. Jim averaged 26 points per game his senior year! Jim graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a degree in business and spent his career as a bank executive.
Jim spent many happy hours fishing in Missouri streams including The Huzzah!
Donations may be made in Jim Hollman’s name to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital Charity. Services were private.