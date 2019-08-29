Strecker, James “Jim” Edward, 66, of Kirkwood MO, passed August 20, 2019. Father of Heather Flottmann, Dylan Strecker, and Bayley Fox. Grandfather of Lily Flottmann-Stehlin and Kase Malofy-Fox. Brother of BJ Harris (Betty Jane Strecker) and Peggy Neufeld (Strecker). Beloved son of the late Edward and Ceil Clayton Strecker.
A 1970 KHS graduate, a carpenter, musician, rugby player, and world traveler, Jim is best remembered as a lighthearted optimist who savored the company of friends and family.
Celebration of Life on Sept. 7, noon to 4 p.m. at Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes.