Herbst, James (Jim) Charles. Long-time former Kirkwood resident Jim Herbst peacefully passed away in Jacksonville, Florida, on June 13, 2022, at the age of 87.
Jim enjoyed a long career as a corporate real estate executive, culminating in his retirement from Anheuser-Busch in 2001. He was a kind and loving partner, married 57 years to his wife Barbara, and an amazing father to Heidi (Charles) Taylor and Charles (Ali) Herbst. He is also survived by his sister, Verna Love. However, his love was most evident in his adoration for his precious granddaughters, Jane Taylor and Kennedy Herbst, who lovingly knew him only as “Boppy”.
Jim was devout in everything that he pursued. He was a staunch Republican from the time he was elected as Chairman of the Young Republicans of Milwaukee. He took great pride in being the youngest member of his Masonic Lodge, Myron Reed, as well as a former member of the Consistory and Tripoli Shrine. Jim was a consummate storyteller, a lover of dogs, the ultimate prankster and loyal friend to many. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Humane Society. Woof!
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Saturday, July 2nd from 11am-2pm at the Kirkwood Train Station.