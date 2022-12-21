Wilder, James J., was born in North St. Louis in 1943, the son of Bernays and Margaret Wilder. He was the brother of Larry, William, Margaret, Bernard, Katherine, Mary Ann, Eileen, Michael, Patrick and Judy; and father of Theresa D. and Linda M. Wilder.
Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965, spending 2.5 years in Germany. He also served four years in the Missouri Air National Guard. Jim was a Los Angeles County deputy sheriff for five years, serving in the patrol division. He was retired from Carpenters Union Local 1739 in St. Louis, Missouri.
At age 43, he obtained an AA degree in building inspection and law enforcement from Forest Park College. He also had a BA in management and a master’s degree in public administration.
Jim was a St. Louis County building inspector for 10 years; the deputy building commissioner of the city of Kirkwood for 15 years; the building commissioner of the city of Shrewsbury for five years; and the part-time inspector of Frontenac and Des Peres on and off for several years. Jim also served on the Des Peres Board of Adjustment. Jim was desperately in love with his wife of 33 years, Elizabeth Hartmann Wilder. They traveled together, she healed his heart, and it was his lasting thought that God would allow him to spend eternity in her embracing love. Jim doesn’t like flowers but he did support Shriners Children’s Hospital of which he was a member. Donate if you will.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, on Friday, Dec. 23, at 9 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m.