Sandefur, James David took his final bow on March 22, 2020. He was the beloved son of Richard and the late Marilyn Sandefur; dear brother of Kurt (Jen) Sandefur; the fun uncle of Jessica (Wes) Crawford, Matthew, and the late Kathryn Sandefur; and great uncle to Heath, Vivian and Baby Crawford. Jim was a special friend to many and will be missed by all, but especially Isabel Rubio and his godsons Alex and David Balme.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Muny or Forest Park Forever. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.