James Carlton State Farm has been providing insurance and financial services in Webster Groves since 2011, when Carlton took over the business from the previous agent who retired — and the clients love it.
The agency provides a full complement of services, including auto, home, life and health insurance as well as mortgages and car loans.
“Our agency has experienced tremendous growth, in large part from getting so involved in the community and from the immense support we get from the Webster Groves community,” Carlton said. “Whether it’s volunteering at Webster Arts Fest or sponsoring the Jim Schoemehl 5K for ALS, we absolutely love getting involved.”
The insurance business has changed drastically over the years, most intensely in the way people communicate and the speed at which people demand services to be done, Carlton said.
“We are well positioned to provide a first-class customer experience regardless of how people prefer to communicate and do business,” he said. “We also provide Saturday hours and 24-hour claims service to accommodate busy families.”
Keeping customer service running smoothly is Carlton’s team: Barbara Rocchio (office manager); Catherine Baumann (assistant office manager); Stephanie Bachelder and Sarah Bender (customer satisfaction); Bob Sullivan, Mike Ross and Daniel McAteer (sales); George Gowan(sales); Sean Regan (intern).
The service is paying off with customers. Client Becca J. recently sang the agency’s praises on Google: “Their entire team is incredible! We’ve worked with James, Barbara, and Mike, all of whom are very friendly and professional. Mike is our go-to for any/all questions; he is very knowledgeable and prompt with his responses. From house, auto, personal property, and life insurance to step-by-step guidance after an auto accident, this team is a huge asset to our houseold. We can’t recommend them enough!”
State Farm
34 N. Gore • Webster Groves • 314-961-4800