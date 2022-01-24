James Carlton State Farm has been providing insurance and financial services in Webster Groves since 2011, when Carlton took over the business — and clients love it.
The agency provides a full complement of services, including auto, home, life, lending and investments.
“Our agency has experienced tremendous growth, in large part from getting so involved in the community and from the immense support we get from the Webster Groves community,” Carlton said. “Whether it’s volunteering at Webster Arts Fest or sponsoring the Jim Schoemehl 5K for ALS, we absolutely love getting involved.”
“The insurance business has changed drastically over the years, most intensely in the way people communicate and the speed at which people demand services to be done,” Carlton said. “We are well positioned to provide a first-class customer experience regardless of how people prefer to communicate,” he said. “We also provide Saturday hours and 24-hour claims service to accommodate busy families.”
Keeping the customer experience running smoothly is Carlton’s team: Bob Sullivan (sales), Stephanie Bachelder (claims experience liaison), Sarah Bender (customer satisfaction, Catherine Baumann (asst. office manager), Barbara Rocchio (office manager), Mike Ross (sales) and Joan Baclawski (asst. office manager).
James Carlton State Farm celebrated 10 years in Webster back in October, bringing in Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players, who played for hours in front of a great crowd outside. In partnership with Llewellyn’s Pub, James Carlton State Farm raised over $1,000 for local high school scholarships.
The service is paying off with customers. Client Lee Banks recently sang the agency’s praises on Google:
“I can’t say enough about the incredibly great service I received from Mr. Carlton’s office,” wrote Banks. “They made my auto insurance claim a breeze. Everyone I have ever spoken with has been extremely professional while providing a warm, friendly experience. Kudos to the whole crew.”
34 N. Gore • Webster Groves • 314-961-4800