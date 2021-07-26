James Carlton State Farm has been providing insurance and financial services in Webster Groves since 2011, when Carlton took over the business from the previous agent who retired — and the clients love it.
The agency provides a full complement of services, including auto, home, life and health insurance as well as mortgages and car loans.
“Our agency has experienced tremendous growth, in large part from getting so involved in the community and from the immense support we get from the Webster Groves community,” Carlton said. “Whether it’s volunteering at Webster Arts Fest or sponsoring the Jim Schoemehl 5K for ALS, we absolutely love getting involved.”
“The insurance business has changed drastically over the years, most intensely in the way people communicate and the speed at which people demand services to be done,” Carlton said.
“We are well positioned to provide a first-class customer experience regardless of how people prefer to communicate and do business,” he said. “We also provide Saturday hours and 24-hour claims service to accommodate busy families.”
Keeping customer service running smoothly is Carlton’s team: Bob Sullivan (sales), James Carlton, Stephanie Bachelder (customer satisfaction), Sarah Bender (customer satisfaction), Catherine Baumann (assistant office manager), Barbara Rocchio (office manger), DeAnthony Simmons (sales), Joan Baclawski (assistant office manager), Mike Ross (sales).
The service is paying off with customers. Client Dean W. recently sang the agency’s praises on Google: “Places often tell you they will provide excellent service, then provide you with an average experience. Seldom do they really surprise me. James Carlton is one of those very rare cases where I am amazed by their service. They truly stand out! Some of the things that they have done that impressed me: 1) When James found out that I had gotten COVID-19 he called and offered to get me groceries! Really! 2) When I had an insurance claim for hail I felt that I wasn’t being treated fairly by the adjuster. I called James and he and my contractor came to my house to make sure I was being treated fairly. 3) When I had a problem with a glass claim from a rental car in Puerto Rico their office supported me. 4) James has been proactive in making sure I have the correct auto insurance coverage. We put my daughter’s car in Florida on comprehensive only while she is home from college and it just sits there, adjusted the annual milage on other cars when we were driving less due to coronavirus lockdown. 5) He not only sent my wife a birthday card, but also called to wish her a happy birthday. Simply put, James is an agent that I trust, and I believe provides personal service that is truly exceptional!
34 N. Gore • Webster Groves • 314-961-4800