James Carlton State Farm has been providing insurance and financial services in Webster Groves since 2011, when Carlton took over the business — and clients love it.
The agency provides a full complement of services, including auto, home, life, lending and investments.
“Our agency has experienced tremendous growth, in large part from getting so involved in the community and from the immense support we get from the Webster Groves community,” Carlton said. “Whether it’s organizing a local toy drive or supporting the students of the Thrive programs, we absolutely love getting involved.”
“The insurance business has changed drastically over the years, most intensely in the way people communicate and the speed at which people demand services to be done,” Carlton said. “We are well positioned to provide a first-class customer experience regardless of how people prefer to communicate,” he said. “We are also available for appointments on Saturdays and evenings to accommodate busy families.”
Keeping the customer experience running smoothly is Carlton’s team: Bob Sullivan (sales), Stephanie Bachelder (claims experience liaison), Sarah Bender (customer satisfaction), Catherine Baumann (asst. office manager), Barbara Rocchio (office manager), Mike Ross (sales) and Joan Baclawski (asst. office manager).
The service is paying off with customers. Lagan Riley recently sang the agency’s praises on Google:
“The team has made me feel valued and appreciated for every step of the way. I have used this team for all of my adult life, and they have always been extremely helpful in all of my life changes,” wrote Riley. “I feel so grateful to have them as my insurance provider and would always recommend them to anyone and everyone! Keep up the great work your whole team provides!”
34 N. Gore • Webster Groves • 314-961-4800