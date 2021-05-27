Westermann, James C., 64, of Columbia, Missouri, and formerly of St. Louis, died unexpectedly in December 2020. Born June 13, 1956 in St. Louis, the son of the late Ken and Mary (Noonan) Westermann, Jim grew up in Crestwood, attended St. Elizabeth of Hungary school, and graduated from Vianney High School in 1974. He later received his bachelor’s degree from Southwest Missouri State.
Jim enjoyed classical guitar training while growing up and had the opportunity to jam with the Ozark Mountain Daredevils while in college. He loved the outdoors, fishing, sports, pistachio nuts and devotedly watching his son play hockey. Survivors include his wife Martina and son Nathan Westermann; brother Mark (Pat) Westermann; sister Anne (Mike) Westermann-Orr; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A memorial picnic will be held in Kirkwood Park on June 13, 2021, in the Scout Shelter. Family and friends are invited to attend anytime between noon-4 p.m. A fundraiser will be held to benefit The Classical Guitar Society to purchase guitars and lessons for young artists in need.
This celebration of life is being held since funeral arrangements could not be made due to COVID.