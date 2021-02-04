Brady, James Ambrose “Jim,” resting in the arms of our Lord, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Jim was born Aug. 13, 1930, in the Bronx, New York, to Anne and Richard “Dick” Brady, Sr., who preceded him in death. He graduated All Hallows High School in 1946 and attended Iona College until graduation in 1950. Jim then joined the Air Force and met Rosalyn “Rose” Marie Brady (nee Rechtien), both in 1951. Immediately following the Air Force (1955), Jim joined the Missouri Air National Guard and served as a navigator during the Berlin Crisis, 1955-1961.
Jim and Rose married at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Shrewsbury, Missouri, on May 23, 1953. They were married for 64 years before Rose preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2017. Both Jim and Rose were active in St. Michael’s parish and the community. Jim’s professional experience in global cost accounting led him to serve McDonnell Douglas Aircraft (now Boeing) in various roles and in various countries.
Jim and his wife, Rosalyn, are survived by James Jr., Sharon (Les) Goeman, Susan, Peter (Donna), Glenn (Sharon), and Kelly (Mike) Shillito. Jim is also the dear grandfather of 11; great-grandfather to three; dear brother of the late Richard “Dick” Brady, Jr.; and dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: visitation and funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 7622 Sutherland Ave. Visitation is at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is private, where Jim will be reunited with his wife at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Feb. 8, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Lung Association for COPD research is greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Kriegshauser Brothers.