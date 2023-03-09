Nischwitz, Jr., Jacques E. Jacques was the son of the late Jacques E. Nischwitz, Sr. and Laura (Lolly Splan) Nischwitz of Kirkwood, Missouri. He graduated from Kirkwood class of 1970. He went on to Meramec Community College and Southeast Missouri State University.
Jacques was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Michael P. Nischwitz.
He is survived by his three children, Sarah, Eric (Jacqui), and Adam Nischwitz; sisters, Terri (Craig) Venneman and Robin (Peter) Shea and twin Jill (James) Van Camp; and by grandchildren, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who loved him.
A Memorial Mass will be planned later this year.