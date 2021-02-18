Miller, Jacqueline Lee, 94, died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 18, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to Jesse and Margaret Eisberg Hayes on Dec. 12, 1926, and grew up in Columbia, Missouri, graduating from the MU lab school. Jackie was a long-time resident of Webster Groves and Rock Hill.
She is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 60 years, Joseph Wayne Miller; as well as her children: Patti Reed and husband Lloyd of Columbia; John S. Gordon and wife Nora of Belle Plains, Kansas; Mike Gordon and wife Carol of Millersburg; Barbara Gordon and husband Rick Rosen of Saratoga Springs, New York; Kathy Brenner and husband Joe of Pacific; Kris Nordman and husband Scott of Cleveland, Ohio; and Joel Curtis of St. Louis, Missouri; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Jackie was interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.