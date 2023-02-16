Carpenter, Jacqueline J., passed away peacefully at her home in
Kirkwood on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack B. Carpenter; dear mother of Lee Jay Carpenter and the late Jeri Lynn Carpenter; and dear sister of Janice (the late Steven L.) Chamness. She was also a dear aunt, cousin and friend.
In addition to her career as an insurance agent and homemaker, Jacqueline was a secretary for First Unitarian Church of St. Louis in the 1960s and volunteered her time and talent at a suicide prevention/ intervention center. Her biggest passion, however, was supporting the Kirkwood Public Library.
Accordingly, to honor her life, her family asks that those wishing to make a memorial donation, please direct it to: Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson Ave., 63122. A charity of one’s choosing would be equally appreciated.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. at First Unitarian Church, 5007 Waterman Blvd. at Kingshighway, 63108. Condolences may be left at boppchapel.com.