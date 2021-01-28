Wilkins, Jacqueline Cooke, of Concordia House in Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at the age of 95.
She was the daughter of the late Leona and Edward Cooke; married 29 years to the late O. S. Wilkins; mother to Penelope (John) Sprague of Bourbon, Missouri, Jason (Gail) Wilkins of West Fulton, New York, Edward Wilkins of St. Louis, Missouri, and the late Terrance Wilkins; grandmother to Clinton (Lesley) Kennedy, Michael (Heidi) Kennedy, Grayson (Bernadette) Wilkins, Nathaniel Wilkins, Tiffany Wilkins, Christina Harris, Bethany Wilkins, and Rebekah (Kylan) Reasoner; great-grandmother to 12; and great-great-grandmother to two.
Jacquie was devoted to her family, teaching Sunday School, starting a library at her church, and joyfully giving of her time when needed. Jacquie also enjoyed reading, gardening, baking and playing her piano.
She will be missed greatly by her many friends and family.
Donations may be given in her name to the Humane Society of Missouri, Ladue Chapel library, or the Wounded Warrior Project.