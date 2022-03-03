Lueders, Jack, 76, passed away March 1 from complications of stomach cancer, surrounded by family and friends. A wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather “Papa,” and friend, he was deeply loved and will be missed by all.
A life-long resident of Webster Groves, Jack attended St. Louis University High and St. Louis University. A retired businessman, he was an avid golfer when a member of Westborough Country Club and later Tapawingo. He was known for his great sense of humor and love of life.
Jack leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Pat, and three children: son Darren, wife Gina, and granddaughter Francesca; daughter Glenda Braxton-Brown, husband Jeremy, and granddaughter Stella; and daughter Lesley Davis and husband Jay. He was preceded in death by father, Harry Lueders, and mother, Ruth Bollinger Lueders. He will be greatly missed by sister Nancy Held, brother Kevin Lueders, and brother Paul Lueders, and their families. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.