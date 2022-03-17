Ford, Jack. It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Jack on Jan. 25, 2022, at the age of 23.
Jack will be remembered for his creativity, intelligence and ability to make others laugh, and for putting others’ needs before his own. Jack was an old soul who could hold a conversation with anyone of any age or background.
Jack is survived by his parents, Tom and Susan Ford; his sister Christine; his grandmother, Janet Ford; and his aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents Nancy and George E. Bardenheier, and John Simpson Ford, Jr. He was loved unconditionally and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Jack suffered from bipolar disorder for many years. He ultimately could not get the help he needed. He had wonderful doctors at Washington University in St. Louis who are dedicated to researching bipolar disorder and other psychiatric illnesses. Research support is continually needed to understand these illnesses to find better treatment options for people suffering from mental health disorders. Jack’s family would appreciate donations in his honor to this research cause.
Donations to this specific research study can me mailed to: Center for Brain Research in Mood Disorders (C-BRiMD), Washington University School of Medicine, MSC 1082-414-2555, 1 Brookings Drive, St. Louis, MO 63130.