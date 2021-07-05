J Greene’s Pub in Warson Woods closed its doors on Saturday, June 26, after an eight-year run.
“We have poured our hearts and souls into making the pub the most welcoming and friendly gathering place,” read a farewell message posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page. “All of our efforts towards this goal have been returned many, many, many times over by our customers who have become a part of our family. We will never be able to repay all of the love and support that we have received.”
J Greene’s opened in 2013 at 10017 Manchester Road, the space formerly occupied by Big Bear Grill. Owned by Jason and Juliet Greene, the local eatery earned a reputation as a hangout for brews, sports and handmade Irish specialties.