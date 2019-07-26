Generations of satisfied customers can tell you: a plumbing company doesn’t stay in business for 90 years unless it’s doing quality work.
J.E. Redington Plumbing Company was founded in 1929 when Kirkwood was still developing as a suburb, but the original owner’s grandsons say that the needs of its citizens have remained the same.
J.E. Redington has thrived through four generations in the same family.
“There have been changes in trends and city codes and that keeps us busy. But our quality standard has always been to only do work and use products that we would want in our own homes,” said Jeffrey Redington, who co-owns the business with partner Richard Redington.
We are very busy doing all types of projects in both city and county for quality contractors. The projects range from additions to Blues City Deli, Hi-Pointe Theater, City Museum and custom homes throughout the county. As always our simple service is very busy so we suggest calling ahead to get things scheduled.
The experienced staff at J.E. Redington is an important part of their success. Team members range from 10 to 30 years on the job with the company, and letters from satisfied clients confirm their exceptional work:
“We were very nervous when we were told we had busted pipes and weren’t sure who to hire to do the job. We are very happy we chose your family. What a relief to know the job was put in professional hands!” said Tina S. of Sunset Hills.
Jeffrey said this kind of response is what makes him grateful to carry on the legacy of the family business.
“My favorite part of the job is hearing the wonderful stories that customers share with me about the services performed by my father, Jack, or my grandfather, J.E.,” he said.
J.E. Redington Co.
639 Leffingwell Ave. • Kirkwood • 965-3200