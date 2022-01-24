Generations of satisfied customers can tell you: a plumbing company doesn’t stay in business for 92 years unless it’s doing quality work.
J.E. Redington Plumbing Company was founded by the grandfather of the current owners in 1929 when Kirkwood was still developing as a suburb. J.E. Redington Sr. then passed the torch to his son Jack Redington Jr. who moved it to 639 Leffingwell in 1969. Jack’s sons, Rick and Jeff, took over the reins in the late 1990s.
J.E. Redington has thrived through four generations in the same family.
Technology in products and materials is always changing.
“We are proud to announce we have added pipe lining to the list of services we offer,” said co-owner Jeffrey Redington. “Pipe lining offers solutions to pipe problems — which allows for more options in repairs.”
The Redingtons say they are very busy doing all types of projects in both the city and county for quality contractors. The projects range from additions to Blues City Deli, the Hi-Pointe Theater, City Museum and custom homes throughout the county.
The experienced staff at J.E. Redington is an important part of their success. Team members range from 10 to 30 years of experience on the job with the company, and letters from satisfied clients confirm their exceptional work:
“We were very nervous when we were told we had busted pipes and weren’t sure who to hire to do the job. We are very happy we chose your family. What a relief to know the job was put in professional hands!” said Tina S. of Sunset Hills.
Jeffrey said this kind of response is what makes him grateful to carry on the legacy of the family business.
“My favorite part of the job is hearing the wonderful stories that customers share with me about the services performed by all the generations of my family,” he said.
