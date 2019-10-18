The Webster Groves School District Foundation will host the 16th annual Ivory Crockett Run for Webster 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run, which will be timed by Big River Running, begin at 8:30 a.m. from Webster Groves High School, located at 100 Selma Ave. The Webster Groves High School Cheerleaders will cheer for runners and the high school band will perform along the race route.
There will also be a 100-yard dash at 9:15 a.m. for kids ages pre-K through sixth grade, with special guest appearances by Fredbird and Louie. A pancake breakfast will follow the races, and there will also be activities for kids.
For those who don’t want to get up early to run but still want to offer their support, there’s a “Sleep In for Webster” option, which includes a sleep mask and a ticket to the pancake breakfast. There are also plenty of volunteer opportunities.
Race registration is $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and under. Cost is $8 for the pancake breakfast only. Proceeds benefit the Webster Groves School District Foundation, which provides grants and scholarships to students.
The run celebrates the achievements of Ivory Crockett, who ran the fastest 100-yard dash with a manual timing of 9.0 seconds in 1974 – a record that stands today.
For more information or to register, visit www.wgsdfoundation.org.