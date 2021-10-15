This year’s Ivory Crockett Run for Webster is Saturday, Oct. 16, starting in front of Webster Groves High School, 100 Selma Ave. The 5K and 1-Mile Fun runs start at 9 a.m. The Kids 100-Yard Dash begins at 10 a.m.
Following the run, participants can enjoy coffee, breakfast sandwiches, fruit, pies and other treats from local vendors. St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird and St. Louis Blues mascot Louie will also be there.
The Webster Groves High School Band will hold its mattress sale fundraiser at the same time, just around the corner in Robert’s Gym.
The Ivory Crockett Run for Webster was established in 2004. It honors Ivory Crockett, a 1968 graduate of Webster Groves High School. On May 14, 1974, Crockett participated in the Tom Black Classic held annually at the University of Tennessee. On a wet track and against world-class competition, Crockett sprinted to a world’s best 9.0 seconds in the 100-yard dash, a record which still stands today.
To register or volunteer for this year’s event, visit WGSDFoundation.org.