It's frustrating that the Kirkwood administration continues to ignore Safer Streets for Kirkwood's request to seek out better funding options through a TAP application for all sidewalks under the Manchester Road phase two project.
The lack of connectivity to the Geyer Road phase one project bike lanes is another missed opportunity to utilize a TAP application that could be bundled with this Manchester phase two sidewalk project. Safer Streets for Kirkwood has provided the information that saves the city at least $240k on this project — we were told by a council member the sidewalk cost before changing to a multi-use path were $800K. )
If one looks into the total sidewalk cost on phases one and two for Manchester Road not being applied for, federal funding and only utilizing the MoDOT 49/51% split, it is a substantial fiscal loss that the citizens overpay. As pointed out before, Des Peres was awarded a 80/20% split through federal funding on their sidewalks for this project.
Why does the city administration continue to ignore best fiscal practices on this subject? Safer Streets for Kirkwood was assured after identifying missed grant opportunity’s in the recent past this practice was going to be addressed and corrected.
City Council members: please address the better funding TAP application for these Manchester road phase two sidewalks and multi-use path bundled with the connectivity to Geyer. The fiscal oversight is in the scope of the city council and citizens deserve accountability on this project.
On behalf of Safer Streets for Kirkwood,
Michael Carmody