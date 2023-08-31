Missouri motorists are now required to use Bluetooth technology or voice-activated devices while driving and talking on the phone.
The Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law, which went into effect on Monday, Aug. 28, prohibits hand-held cell phone use while driving. As outlined in the law:
• All drivers must use Bluetooth or voice-activated devices while driving.
• Drivers are prohibited from manually typing, writing or sending text-base communication while driving.
• Drivers are prohibited from watching, recording or playing a video or movie while driving.
The law is named in memory of two Missourians who lost their lives in traffic crashes due to distracted drivers.
Michael Bening, 46, of Raymore, was hit and killed by a suspected distracted driver on I-49 in Cass County in May 2021 while trying to retrieve debris in the roadway. Bening was a husband and father of two.
Randall Siddens, 34, of Columbia, died from injuries after being hit by a driver who was video chatting on a cell phone and speeding. Siddens, a husband and father of three, was hit while collecting traffic cones after a triathlon race in Columbia in May 2019.