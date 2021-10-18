The decision to leave one’s home for a safer, more robust senior living situation is not an easy one for older adults. In fact, emotional resistance to moving to the next phase of life is extremely high among seniors.
“Logically they know they should move to a safer environment, but they have deep-seated fears and misconceptions about what it means to live in a retirement community,” said David Smith, co-owner of The Gatesworth Communities. “Most of them see it as a place where people come only when they have no other choice.”
Smith’s new book, “It’s About Time,” addresses these issues. He draws on his 35 years of experience in senior living to illustrate the common reasons behind resistance and how family members and senior living specialists can help older adults transition through the process.
“In senior living, less than 10 percent of prospects want to buy,” Smith said. “They come in and tour our community because of a short-term crisis or pressure from family, but there’s no desire to move, no motivation to buy. This lack of motivation is because of emotions — mainly fear — that get in the way of a rational decision.”
The Psychology of Change
Smith and his colleague, Alexandra Fisher, recognized many years ago that traditional sales methods were not effective in helping seniors navigate the emotional decision of moving into senior living. The two conducted an in-depth study of the psychology of change, reviewing professional literature and speaking to clinical practitioners. From this research, they developed a “motivational interviewing” process to help staff understand each client’s decision-making journey.
The process can be time-consuming and may take place over the course of months or even a year or more, Smith said.
“We’re not counselors, but we’re helping motivate people to do things that are in their own best interest. Allowing a person to tell his or her story, drawing out information, recognizing who the person is with true empathy, that’s where we focus our energy. That process helps the individual develop, clarify and activate their own motivation for change,” Smith said.
Using the methodology they developed at The Gatesworth, Smith and Fisher later founded Sherpa, a company that helps senior communities nationwide to use a similar approach.
The Gatesworth helps prospective residents see that a move to a senior community can be an important new chapter in their lives, one in which they can grow intellectually, socially, emotionally, and physically.
Smith points to studies that show residents of senior living communities are more likely than their stay-at-home counterparts to be happy with their daily lives; spend more time connecting and engaging with people and less time watching TV; and say that their health is better today than it was two years ago.
People living in senior residences also give higher customer satisfaction ratings than customers at luxury resorts, hotels, or cruise ships.
“Four to six weeks after moving into The Gatesworth, nearly every one of our higher- functioning residents — before and during COVID-19 — tells us in one form or another, ‘I wish I had moved here sooner,’” Smith said.
“I Saw Myself in This Book”
Carol Max, in her 80s, is a marketing research professional who still contributes to a company she founded years ago, operating from her apartment at The Gatesworth.
She said “It’s About Time” articulates what was happening in her mind as she weighed her options.
“It was essential to me that the decision to move into independent living was mine to make. It would be my choice, and it was an emotional one,” Max said. “I saw myself in each story David shares in his book. The staff at the Gatesworth were there to help me, not sell me anything that wouldn’t make my life better. They listened.”
Beverly Gunther had a similar reaction to the book.
“Everything in this book validated why I’m here,” said Gunther, former Head of Admissions for MICDS and a former English teacher.
“Many residents who’ve read the book are surprised that they see so much of themselves in it. It reflects their personal experiences, and that’s a very powerful thing” she said.
“I Needed to Be Around People”
Patty Caragher knows how difficult it can be to give up one’s home. Caragher is an outgoing person who was a trial lawyer for 30 years, and prior to that, an elementary school teacher. A few years ago, due to impaired vision, she had to stop driving, which limited her mobility and social life.
“I needed to be around people,” she said. “My family didn’t want me to be isolated.”
She sold her condo and moved to an independent living apartment in Kirkwood.
However, transportation services were eliminated there earlier this year, so Caragher’s sister suggested she move to The Gatesworth, since she is such an active, vibrant person.
Caragher moved in June and quickly developed a circle of friends with whom she frequently dines and meets for afternoon tea. She works out in the gym with a personal trainer and enjoys musical acts at The Gatesworth. Caragher can also enjoy time alone and eat meals in her apartment residence.
“The Gatesworth made the transition so easy, and they offer an amazing quality of life,” Caragher said.