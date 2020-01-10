Thanks to Don Corrigan for his fine outline of the choices available in the March 10 primaries (WKT, Jan. 3 – 9). I congratulate him for his correct use of the English language: “… among the Democratic candidates are …,” but I was shocked to read the headline: “Packed Field … Leaves Democrat voters...”
When a fine newspaper starts echoing the Republicans’ sneering term (“Democrat Voters”), I start to doubt its impartiality. Editor-in-Chief Corrigan might want to have a word with his underlings.
Des Peres