Motor vehicle thefts in Webster Groves are on a steep incline, increasing nearly 60% in the past year, with items being stolen from vehicles increasing nearly 35% in that time.
The problem is not unique to Webster. Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said the significant uptick in both vehicle thefts and break-ins is happening throughout the region.
“It isn’t a problem that’s isolated to Webster. It’s a regional issue that’s infected all municipalities, especially the inner-ring suburbs,” Curtis said.
Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold, addressing the issue in a recent Webster Groves City Chats live event on Facebook, said Webster is collaborating with several other municipalities to create a vehicle theft task force, similar to one established in St. Charles County in 2021.
While St. Charles County has seen success with its task force, the criminal activity has pushed to other areas, creating a proverbial “whack-a-mole” situation, according to Arnold.
Mayor Arnold and Chief Curtis are joining other officials in advocating that the regional problem be addressed with a regional solution.
“Unless we all get together and decide we’re going to work in a coordinated manner to address this, it’s not going to get better,” Arnold said.
In addition to Webster Groves, Brentwood, Bridgeton, Clayton and Florissant are among municipalities working together with a goal of reducing vehicle thefts and break-ins in the area.
Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt said the increasingly dangerous nature of the crimes — which are taking place in Brentwood more frequently during the day and with residents sometimes interacting to attempt to stop the criminals — prompted municipal leaders to seek input and guidance from the St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force.
“Our key takeaway is that we need buy-in from police, the prosecuting attorney, the juvenile division and courts,” Dimmitt said. “It’s got our attention. It’s very brazen and very frightening. I’m so worried that our police or residents are going to get shot.”
Dimmitt and a group representing area municipalities traveled to Jefferson City earlier this month to meet with Sandy Karsten, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, to outline needs and discuss potential funding as well as law enforcement support.
The group is focused on potential judicial and legislative changes that could make an impact on prosecuting criminals for vehicle thefts, including conversations around the juvenile division and what might be done to enable law enforcement and courts to hold offenders in that category accountable.
“Right now, it is very difficult to have meaningful ramifications for juvenile offenders, and we are seeing a lot of juveniles involved in these vehicle thefts,” Dimmit said. “It might mean looking at trying to make a change in Jefferson City with the law, or looking at creating consensus across the region in how the juvenile divisions interpret point systems for juvenile offenders.”
In the meantime, police departments are reallocating resources to focus on curbing the thefts. The Webster Groves Police Department, seeing an increase in vehicle thefts in the late-night and early-morning hours, has doubled its field resources from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., which means having 12 officers on patrol in assigned areas throughout the city.
Chief Curtis said the strategy is not sustainable in the long term, as it requires pulling resources from administrative, traffic and investigative units.
The department is also considering the purchase of surveillance cameras that are equipped with license plate readers that could monitor vehicles and suspicious activity.
Still, Mayor Arnold said residents must do their part to deter the activity.
“The one thing that Chief Curtis is really too nice to say, and I’m sure is very frustrating for our police officers, is that many of us are leaving ourselves open for these kinds of crimes,” she said. “I don’t want to shame the victims, but at the same time, we can’t ask the police to solve something that we could make harder to accomplish.
“So, I do want to say, especially to our residents, please, look at what the police department is asking you to do because that’s part of helping them solve this,” she added.
For Curtis, the ask is fairly straightforward — remove the opportunity for crimes of opportunity.
“A good estimate is that over 80% of the vehicles stolen and 90% of items stolen from inside vehicles are from those that are unlocked, many with the key or key FOB inside or in close proximity,” the chief said. “It’s extremely important in this environment for everyone to lock their vehicle and take the key with them.”
For owners of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, which are being targeted as particularly vulnerable to theft, Curtis recommends additional precautions be taken, including purchasing a steering lock bar to discourage and prevent theft.
Shrewsbury Pursuing Anti-Theft Measures
In Shrewsbury, city officials have introduced a “vehicle prowling” ordinance, which would make it a crime for a person to check successive vehicles for unlocked doors and trunks. It also would prohibit an individual from entering a vehicle that does not belong to them without the permission of the owner.
Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas, who requested the city consider the ordinance after similar bills were passed in St. Louis City and County, said earlier this month that it would give her department more tools to combat what has become an increasing problem throughout the area.
Vargas said currently, if individuals are seen tampering with vehicles, there is little recourse for her department because there is no existing ordinance that spells out a law is being broken.
“This will help us when we have people out checking door handles to see if they can get in cars and steal what’s inside, or steal the cars themselves,” Vargas said. “We, along with every other city in the St. Louis and St. Charles area, have had a tremendous increase in these types of crimes recently and this is an avenue that some of the other municipalities are taking to try to help get some of these criminals into custody so we can at least identify them.”