So, I have an idea on how to solve all the problems. But don’t get your hopes up. My ideas don’t often pan out.
For example, a few years ago I had an idea on how the Webster Groves arts community might turn manhole covers into an art form. My vision was to make Webster the creative sewer lid capital of the U.S.
Japan already holds the global title on this. Its Society of Manhole Covers tracks more than 6,000 of the nation’s sewer lids, which depict everything from steam locomotives to Sumo wrestlers — most in living color. You can buy sewer lid trading cards, for heaven’s sake.
Here in the U.S., I thought the national wastewater press would eat this up. Sewer lid tourism would become a thing. Kirkwood would be so jealous.
But like I said, my idea hasn’t caught on. And today’s idea may prove even less popular. This idea came to me while I was doing some research on Swedish road history. OK, that’s not where my research STARTED, but you know how it is with the Internet.
Anyway, that’s how I learned about Sept. 3, 1967. That’s the day Sweden’s drivers joined the rest of Continental Europe in driving on the right side of the road, rather than the left.
The switch would make traveling to and from neighboring countries less confusing. I mean, we think parallel parking is hard. Can you imagine inter-continental driver’s ed class?
Still, you know how people are. Many Swedes opposed the idea. But the Swedish government forged ahead. After voting to switch to right-side driving in 1963, the Parliament did something smart. They coined the word “Högertrafikomläggningen,” which is Swedish, I believe, for “Let’s not screw this up, Svennson.”
They then spent the next four years and $120 million to prepare the roads AND the people for the change ahead. Reminders appeared on everything from milk cartons to underwear. There was even a Högertrafikomläggningen song contest, the winner of which, one might presume, was sung to the tune of that song from Mary Poppins.
Then on Sept. 3, 1967, Sweden experienced a logistical miracle. At precisely 4:50 a.m., every vehicle on every Swedish road came to a complete stop. Over the next 10 minutes, drivers maneuvered themselves from the left side of the road to the right.
As the clock struck 5 a.m. an announcement went out over the airwaves: “Sweden is now right-hand driving.” And everyone proceeded on their way. And THAT, my friends, is how change is done.
My point is, can you imagine this happening in the U.S.? I mean, other than soda bottles, we still haven’t made the switch to the metric system.
Meanwhile, our nation is at a crossroads. With sewer lids at the intersection that absolutely no one see as a tourist attraction.
We need a little Högertrafikomläggningen. Now.