Most of us have friends and relatives who swear by some very outlandish conspiracy theories. Some believe in a Deep State and in the QAnon beliefs that Congress is controlled by Satanist sex-traffickers.
It’s only going to get worse as we get closer to the Nov. 3, 2020 election. This is why I so miss David Clewell, our Poet Laureate of Missouri from 2010-2012. Clewell would be inspired to write some great conspiracy poetry as we now head into “the most important election of our lifetime.”
Clewell died earlier this year, but not before he was honored by the Webster Groves Arts Commission for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts in 2017. Clewell was my teaching colleague at Webster University, and he signed many of his poetry books for me.
His books included: “Now We’re Getting Somewhere,” “The Conspiracy Quartet,” “Almost Nothing To Be Scared Of” and “Jack Ruby’s America.”
Clewell and I were both scarred as young children by watching the live assassination of Jack Ruby on TV with our parents. Conspiracies were hatched immediately about Ruby’s alliance with the Mob, the Russians or the CIA in a plot to assassinate John F. Kennedy in 1963. Of course, Ruby had to be silenced.
Clewell became a conspiracy poet. I became a conspiracy journalist. In grade school, I began publishing the “Anti-Communist Newspaper” and drew on material from the John Birch Society, Opus Dei and the Young Americans for Freedom.
My parents were very upset when the Birch Society showed up at our door with maps that showed the world was already 70% communist. Of course, the Birch Society recruiter was a little upset that I was only in seventh grade, but that did not stop him from giving me and my parents a lecture on how the Reds were in the ghetto agitating the Black people to overthrow America.
I grew out of Commie conspiracies by high school, but I became a journalist who liked writing about paranoids and conspiracies. When I worked for investigative columnist Jack Anderson in the 1980's in Washington, D.C., I interviewed people such as a genius who had his blueprints for a flying submarine stolen by the Pentagon, and a guy who said a computer chip was planted by the CIA in his brain to control him.
Here at this newspaper, I have been accused of “giving paranoids coverage” when I have written about different groups opposed to vaccines, processed foods, electromagnetic power towers and the new 5G technology. Heck, I figure if there are enough people to have a meeting, then they deserve a little ink.
Now there is this guy claiming windmills cause cancer, Ted Cruz’s dad killed JFK, climate change is a Chinese hoax and Joe Scarborough at MSNBC killed his intern. This past weekend he said left-wing fascists in corporate boardrooms want to destroy America. He has a following across the country — so, give him some ink.
Clewell understood these crazies so well. His poetry showed great insight into unstable minds. He might have been able to help out this guy now yelling about evil people in schools, newsrooms and corporate boardrooms demanding your allegiance. This guy yells that if you resist, you will be “censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted and punished.”
Wow! If Clewell were here today, I would encourage him to become a therapist with a practice. Call it: “Conspiracy Theorists Anonymous.” There’s got to be more money in a business like that than in poetry — and there are going to be a lot of people who need help after this election besides just that screaming banshee.