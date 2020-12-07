To all of my fellow Americans, my family of Americans, this was a free and fair election, the underlying tenet of our democracy. The courts, our rule of law in several states, have concluded that our election was fair, with only the usual minor infractions. As of Nov. 17, 79 million of us, a 5.5 million majority, voted for the other guy — Joe Biden.
To the 73.3 million Americans who voted for the current president, don’t worry. Joe Biden is a good man. Think with your heart, not a damaged ego because you lost this one. If you are a lucky American earning over $400,000 a year, you might have to start paying your fair share of taxes. Your lifestyle and its comforts will probably not be terribly affected, but suffering Americans might be able to feed their kids or afford their prescriptions. Open your heart. If we help each other with grace, we all win, together. If we fight to not help each other, what good are we?
We have to start trusting again. Trust those who have chosen to serve America for us, those in our governmental agencies. They are called “public servants” for good reason. They serve us. We must trust in facts when our servants present them to us. Without a general consensus about the truth, we cannot make laws that enable us to move forward as a society, as a nation which is founded on the premise that only by working together and for each other will our democracy survive.
We’ve forgotten who we are. Snap out of it. Stop fighting each other. It is time to let democracy reign and rain!
Lois Light
Kirkwood