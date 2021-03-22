The Webster Groves Lions Club has been involved in Community Days for more than 90 years. The club has financed improvements to Moss Field by paying for the lighting, bleachers, dugouts, and for the repair of the field after each carnival.
As a non-profit organization, the Lions give away every dollar they earn in a fiscal year. The carnival is their biggest fundraiser. With those proceeds, they purchase equipment for the police and fire departments, they give scholarships to Webster High School graduates, and they hold art contests where both the students and their classrooms are given cash prizes at an awards dinner. They also sponsor Easter, Turkey Day and Christmas events for members of the community. When the city holds an open house or Make A Difference Day, they not only supply free food, but also the labor.
It takes many club members and volunteers to plan and work these events, and the carnival takes months to arrange. When Mayor Welch says the carnival is not a “community-based” event, I strongly disagree.
It’s the community that puts on the carnival, it’s the community that attends the carnival, and it’s the community that benefits from the carnival. She should indeed “rethink this event” and consider what the community finds important.
Leslie MacConnell
Webster Groves