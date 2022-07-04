Union Avenue Opera returns for another exciting season of original language opera with performances of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece “Eugene Onegin,” Verdi’s riotous Italian romp “Falstaff,” and Stephen Sondheim’s charming “A Little Night Music.”
“Eugene Onegin,” running July 8, 9, 15 and 16, is a cautionary tale of what was, what was not, and what could have been. This sophisticated and melancholy piece is full of lush melodies enhanced by folk tunes, infectious waltzes and passion-soaked arias, bringing to life Alexander Pushkin’s novel.
“Falstaff” runs July 29 and 30, and Aug. 5 and 6. This sophisticated comedy is filled with failed plans and botched disguises. “Falstaff” bubbles with irrepressible wit and charm in this adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”
Lovers reunite, passions reignite and new romance blossoms in the magic of music on a mid-summer’s night in “A Little Night Music,” running Aug. 19, 20, 26 and 27. This sweeping score is infused with humor and warmth, weaving together musical theatre and operetta seamlessly in this tantalizing tale.
All operas start at 8 p.m. and take place in St. Louis’ historic Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd. Ample free parking is available. For tickets and information, visit unionavenueopera.org or call 314-361-2881.