I admire elected officials who set politics aside in a crisis and speak the unvarnished truth, however difficult it may be for some of us to hear.
Take Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. In the days following the Uvalde school shooting, he proposed a bold solution. We could help prevent future tragedies, he said, if schools just had fewer doors.
His words distressed me because — full disclosure — I like doors. I couldn’t live without mine. The one to my home office is closed this very minute. I concentrate better this way. It’s hard telling what you would be reading right now were it not for that door.
I mean it. I’ll give you that door when you pry the knob from my old, arthritic fingers. I feel similarly about my bathroom door, my refrigerator door and the 19 or so other doors scattered throughout our house. That’s not even counting the ones on the kitchen cabinets.
Yes, the Bufes are lifelong door enthusiasts. But we are also responsible door owners. When our kids were younger, we wouldn’t dream of leaving them home alone with unlocked doors.
The people we know are responsible door owners, too. I’ve never once had qualms about visiting the home of a friend or neighbor with doors. That was before Senator Cruz shattered my complacency. What did he know about doors that I didn’t?
So, I did some research. We are a nation of 329 million people, but by some estimates, the United States has over TWO BILLION doors. That’s more than six per person, and the numbers are growing. Clearly, America’s door problem is out of control.
Also, according to door industry data, only 30% of those doors are hinged. That means the other 70% — sliding glass doors, pocket doors and the like — are all UNHINGED. You can imagine what an unhinged door is capable of.
According to U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission data and my calculations, Americans suffered approximately 1.24 million door-related injuries between 2016 and 2020 alone. Nearly 1,400 of these injuries, about 350 a year, resulted in death.
So, OK. I agree with Senator Cruz. Doors can be a problem.
The question is, how do we reduce the number of doors on the streets? A door buy-back program, perhaps? A ban on high-capacity revolving doors?
How about raising the age of door ownership? Or imposing a waiting period? Did you know that today a teenager can purchase an automatic door — no questions asked — and install it the very same day?
But to my knowledge, Senator Cruz and his like-minded colleagues have yet to make any recommendations on door restrictions.
What’s the holdup? Are they getting pushback from the powerful door lobby? Surely a senator who just lost 21 constituents — 19 of them children — in the most horrific way imaginable supports common sense door legislation.
Right?