Kirkwood Chili Bowl Nov. 23
Join the Kirkwood School District Foundation for the 26th annual Chili Bowl on Nov. 23 in the Kirkwood High School Cafeteria and Walker Commons.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets will be sold in time slots. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students K-12. Purchase tickets at kirkwoodfoundation.org.
Sample chili from local restaurants and vote for the best. This year’s lineup includes chili from Amigo’s Cantina, Beer Sauce Shop, Billy G’s Kirkwood, BrickTop’s, Crushed Red, Dalie’s Smokehouse, Honey Bee’s Biscuits + Good Eats and Maggie O’Brien’s.
The chili bowl will be followed by the community pep rally beginning at 7 p.m. in the David Holley Assembly Hall, followed by a traditional bonfire on the field.
26th Webster’s Best Chili-Fest
The 26th annual Webster’s Best Chili- Fest will be held Nov. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Webster Groves High School cafeteria and courtyard.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at wghsparentsclub.org or at the door.
Taste and vote for your favorite chili made by local restaurants, plus amateur chilis from board of education members and current high school classes.
The chili-fest will be followed by the annual community pep rally beginning at 7 p.m. in Roberts Gym, followed by a traditional bonfire on Kopplin Field behind the high school.