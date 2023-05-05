Webster On Wheels, a fun, safe and non-competitive event for bike riders of all ages and cycling abilities, will be held Sunday, May 7, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., beginning on the blacktop behind Bristol Elementary School, 20 Gray Ave.
The event is free and open to the public — “just show up and have fun!” Leave cars at home and walk or bike to help make this a sustainable event.
Schedule of Events
• 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. — Pre-ride activities including bike safety checks by The Hub, a bike obstacle course, bike decorating, music by the Whiskey Club Band, an information tent by the Webster Groves Sustainability Commission, and refreshments for sale from Kona Ice and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck.
• 2:45 to 2:55 p.m. — Pre-ride announcements, including singing of the National Anthem by the Bristol Bravos, a traffic safety review by the Webster Groves Police Department and remarks by the Webster Groves Sustainability Commission.
• 2:55 to 3 p.m. — Line up for the ride, facing south on Gray Avenue.
• 3 to 4 p.m. — Six-mile and one-mile bike routes begin, with a rest stop at Webster Groves High School hosted by Christian Cycling and bike/traffic safety volunteers at all major intersections
• 4 to 4:30 p.m. — Post-ride activities including music, refreshments, and a bike stunt and jump show by the St. Louis Sprockets.