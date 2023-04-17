Let’s say that, by some miracle, all forms of gender identity and ethnic groups were accepted by all, with no prejudice. I would submit that there would be a new cause that would almost immediately make the headlines, because it isn’t about the cause — it’s about the money.
Granted, there are people who truly believe in these issues, but they are a small minority and not the ones making the headlines.
So let’s not kid ourselves into believing that if we all just try to get along everything will be fine. There will still be a small group that will oppose it, because we’re doing it wrong. As Jerry McGuire said, “Show me the money,” and I’ll show you a cause.
Mel Herr
Webster Groves