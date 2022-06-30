Though it’s summertime, professional ice skaters are bringing the community a way to cool down with a bit of Christmas in July.
The Webster Groves Ice Rink will host an ice adaptation of the 1946 Christmas classic, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.
The production of “It’s A Wonderful Life” by figure skaters will honor the late Noelle Kennedy, a St. Louis native who was an avid figure skating fan. Her love of skating grew from her daughter’s passion for the sport, and she was an advocate for local skaters and a dedicated volunteer for the St. Louis figure skating community. “It’s A Wonderful Life” was Noelle Kennedy’s favorite movie.
Her daughter, Amanda Kennedy, who grew up skating at area rinks, came up with the idea of bringing her mom’s favorite movie to life after losing her mom in a car accident on July 8, 2015.
“The thought process was wanting to do something in memory of my mom, and to make it skating related because she was my biggest supporter,” said Kennedy, who directs and co-produces the show with Karen Rosemann, a producer of the “Nutcracker On Ice” who was a close friend of Noelle Kennedy.
Stumbling upon a musical version of “It’s A Wonderful Life” further inspired Kennedy.
“It was then I knew that this needed to happen as a skating show,” she said.
Through hard work and the support of her friends, Kennedy’s dream is finally becoming a reality. The show was originally scheduled for September 2020, but was postponed due to COVID.
Professional and national-level competitive figure skaters from across the country will join local skaters to perform this abbreviated adaptation of “It’s a Wonderful Life — The Musical” at the Webster Groves Ice Rink.
“This show will be like no other and an unforgettable experience,” Kennedy said. “It will showcase national and professional skaters who are flying into town to donate their time and skills toward the tribute and cause.”
That cause is for children. Show attendees will be asked to support St. Louis children’s homes with “pay as you wish” donations, with a suggested ticket price donation of $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 5 and older. All proceeds will be donated to local children’s homes including Marygrove, LifeWise STL, Almost Home and others.
Kennedy said she wanted the children’s homes to be the recipients of the donations because she and her mother put on a small ice skating show for a Girl Scout Gold Award Project 11 years ago. Kennedy said the success of that show gives her hope for this skating performance as well.
“I hope that the donations improve the children’s nutrition, education, physical and mental health, and childhood that they deserve,” she said.
Though tickets are available at the door, attendees are encouraged to obtain tickets in advance at itsawonderfullifeonice.org.
The show’s running time is just over an hour. The Webster Groves Ice Rink is located at the city’s recreation complex, 33 E. Glendale Road.
Hadley Hoskins is a Webster Groves High School student and is an intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times.