“It’s A Total Nightmare”

Webster Groves resident Kim Wilkins awoke at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to strange noises in her North Forest Avenue home. When she put her feet on the floor, the water was up to her knees.
“The house was pitch dark and I couldn’t see anything, but I kept hearing weird noises,” said Wilkins, who moved to her home next to Deer Creek Park less than a year ago. “I sat up and threw my legs over the bed to put my feet down. When I stood up, my feet were in water. The water was up to my knees.”
In the bed next to her was 7-year-old granddaughter, Avery, who was staying with her for a visit.
“I was really disoriented ... it was just shock,” Wilkins added. “I started to walk around and was hitting things because things were floating. It was just bizarre.”
Wilkins didn’t realize it yet, but Deer Creek was spilling its banks as storms dumped more than eight inches of rain on the St. Louis area Tuesday night, breaking a more than century-old record for rainfall in a 24-hour period.
She made her way to the front door and managed to open it against the force of the water. She saw the lights of fire trucks and yelled to neighbors who were also on their porches.
“I asked them what we should do and they said firefighters were bringing a boat to get us,” Wilkins said. “The water was rising and I was getting more scared. It was deep enough that I was afraid to try to walk through it. My granddaughter was screaming because she saw a snake in the water. I saw it, too. It was horrible.”
Wilkins and her granddaughter stood on a kitchen chair as the water continued to rise, then made their way to the porch to wait for the rescue boat.
“Three firefighters came in a boat and got us,” she said, noting it was about 4:30 a.m. “Then I saw the boat going back to get the other people.”
Fire crews rescued more than a dozen people by boat from other homes on North Forest Avenue, as well as East Pacific Avenue one block over.
Webster Groves Fire Chief Brett Ellis said the fire department received a call at 4:02 a.m. and responded to the 800 blocks of North Forest and East Pacific avenues for reports of people trapped in residences by floodwaters.
“On North Forest, we checked nine residences, and rescued 11 people and a few pets from five residences,” he said. “On East Pacific, we checked five residences and rescued three people from one residence.”
Ellis said access to the homes was possible only by a small rescue boat due to the depth of the water. The Webster Groves Fire Department was assisted by the Saline Valley Fire Protection District for rescue boat operations. Further west, crews also rescued a motorist trapped on Marshall Avenue west of Glen Road.
“As the waters rose, so did our people, working well as a team to take care of our community,” Ellis said.
Record-Breaking Rainfall
At roughly 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, Deer Creek exceeded major flood stage at Litzsinger and Rock Hill roads near Tilles Park. By 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 8.06 inches of rain were recorded at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, breaking the previous record of 6.85 inches of daily rainfall set on Aug. 20, 1915. Other parts of the region saw up to 12 inches of rain.
The historic rainfall caused flash flooding, road closures and multiple reports of submerged vehicles across the metro area. One person died, and hundreds of others were rescued from their homes and vehicles. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday afternoon declared a state of emergency in response to the flooding in the St. Louis area, making way for the state to coordinate directly with local officials to provide assistance.
“It’s A Total Nightmare”
When Wilkins returned to her home late Tuesday afternoon after the water receded, it was difficult to process the damage.
“It’s a total nightmare — just a total nightmare,” she said, noting there had been at least three feet of water in her home, if not more.
“There’s debris everywhere, mud everywhere ... everything is destroyed,” she continued. “The only thing that can be salvaged is anything that was above three feet, so like pictures on the wall above that. I don’t know what I’ll do ... I don’t even know where to start.”
The city of Webster Groves has already begun working with homeowners affected by flooding. The city’s department of planning and development opened an online forum for those with damage and will work with residents to obtain local permits needed for repairing and rebuilding flood-damage structures.
“Our inspectors are quickly inspecting the homes we are aware of,” said Mara Perry, the city’s director of Planning and Development. “Residents are also encouraged to contact us directly if they need an inspection in order to obtain the proper permits.”
The permits are required as part of local government participation in the National Flood Insurance Program, providing eligibility for flood insurance, flood disaster assistance, state and federal grants and loans, and buyout funds for flood-prone property.
For now, Wilkins is staying with her brother and sister-in-law in South County. Prior to moving into the North Forest Avenue home less than a year ago, Wilkins and her late husband were landlords of the property for roughly 10 years.
“I had gotten a text alert on my phone around midnight about flash flooding, but didn’t think much of it. It’s never flooded since we’ve had it,” Wilkins said.
“We Will Rebuild”
On the other side of Deer Creek Park, water submerged baseball fields, playground equipment and pavilions, then spilled onto Laclede Station Road. Vehicles were half submerged near Laclede Station Road and Marshall Avenue, and the intersection was impassable. Water covered the entire parking lot of the Deer Creek Shopping Center.
Floodwaters also engulfed Deer Creek Bar and Grill at 3233 Laclede Station Road in Maplewood. The restaurant’s management said about four feet of water reached inside the building.
“We love Deer Creek, our staff and our customers, so we will rebuild,” Deer Creek Bar & Grill General Manager John Cundy said, noting the restaurant will keep customers updated of a reopening date.
Marshall Avenue just east of South Brentwood Boulevard was also swallowed by flash flooding from Deer Creek.
West Kirkham Avenue near North Rock Hill Road near Shady Grove Creek in Webster Groves, which is prone to flooding in less rainfall than what the area saw Tuesday, was underwater, too.
Rock Hill
In Rock Hill and Brentwood, flood waters over Manchester Road forced the road’s closure to traffic. Businesses were flooded along that stretch, including the popular Trainwreck Saloon, which is expected to reopen as early as Friday, July 29.
Rock Hill Fire Chief Tim Kendrick said Rock Hill Industrial Court flooded onto the 9300 block of Manchester Road, forcing the closure of Manchester and McKnight roads at the bridge. He said two people were rescued by boat at the Rock Hill Industrial Court.
Kendrick said several residents of the McKnight Crossing condominiums were evacuated due to impassable water on McKnight Road. Those residents were shuttled to Rock Hill City Hall. Crews from the Kirkwood, West County and Richmond Heights fire departments assisted the Rock Hill Fire Department.
Portions of Manchester Road in Brentwood were also affected by the flooding. Multiple vehicles were reported submerged in the rear of businesses located in the 2600 block of Hanley Road.
