The independent senior living community is well known in the Kirkwood area for the friendly faces of its residents and staff, and for its vibrant activity. In fact, don’t be surprised if you walk in the front door and you are greeted by delightful live music, courtesy of the talents of our Bethesda Gardens residents.
But don’t stop in the living room. Keep going until you find yourself in the patio garden – also known as our “best kept secret.”
“I can’t tell you how frequently I see people out on the patio, enjoying the peace and serenity of the garden,” says Angela Judge, General Manager of Bethesda Gardens. “It can be especially busy around Happy Hour and during sunsets on comfortable evenings.”
“I was especially impressed that our own residents are the ones who manicure the plants and take care of the patio,” says Beth Bunton, Sales Counselor at Bethesda Gardens. “It’s not easy to take care of flowers and plants, especially in the heat and humidity of a St. Louis summer. We are so fortunate to have such an active Garden Club, whose members volunteer their time to care for the area and keep it beautiful.”
The patio garden is just one of the appeals of Bethesda Gardens. Its centralized location on Kirkwood Road makes it within walking distance to local shops and restaurants. Social activities such as Happy Hour and trips to various St. Louis sights are always a big hit.
For more information about Bethesda Gardens, contact Beth at 314-686-4250 or blbunton@bethesdahealth.org, and she’ll make sure to reserve a seat on the patio for you!
420 S. Kirkwood Avenue | Kirkwood, MO 63122 | 314-686-4250 | www.bethesdahealth.org