This election the wise, humane and right thing to do is to vote for Joe Biden for President; Kamala Harris for Vice President; Jill Schupp for Representative 2nd Congressional District; Nicole Galloway for Missouri Governor; Deb Lavender for State Senate District 15; and Barbara Phifer for State Representative 90th District.
This “fabulous six” bring truth, justice, compassion, wisdom, brotherhood, decency and health care coverage for preexisting conditions to Washington D.C. and Jefferson City. That is as good as it gets!
Dick Reeves, Kirkwood High School ’57 and Washington University (Engineering) ’62 and ’63